The curious case of 10 newborns: Govt can't locate them in private hospitals

But earlier the Gauteng social development department said it had tracked down Gosiame Tamara Sithole, the woman who allegedly gave birth to the babies.

JOHANNESBURG - The mystery around the story of a woman reported to have given birth to 10 babies continues to grow.

Acting Gauteng director general Thabo Masebe has toldEyewitness News officials had checked with all private hospitals in the province and confirmed none of them performed a delivery of 10 babies.

The story of the birth was reported in the Pretoria News on Tuesday, but by Wednesday morning, government officials had found no trace of the woman or the babies.

Spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana said: “At the moment I can confirm the mother exists, she’s given birth to babies, but I can’t say if there are 10 babies as yet because as a department, we haven’t seen them. However, she is on bed rest at a safe place in a hospital and we cannot say which hospital.”

The department also can't confirm the status of her babies.

