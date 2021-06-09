Stuart Baxter reappointed as Kaizer Chiefs head coach

Stuart Baxter replaces Gavin Hunt, who was sacked last month after a dismal nine months in charge.

Chairman Kaizer Motaung said of Baxter's appointment: “We believe we are on track with the changes we have made so far in the coaching and technical department after a challenging season domestically."

We welcome back one of our own, Coach Stuart Baxter as we embark on the next phase of our journey as Amakhosi.



He is introduced by the Head of Technical, Molefi Ntseki who talks to him about being back home.#Amakhosi4Life #WelcomeBackBaxter pic.twitter.com/sBqFxGBCu7 Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 9, 2021

“After extensive reviews and consultations, we decided to appoint Stuart because we believe he is one coach who understands our philosophy and culture. We know his work ethic and believe he will work with the team we have at the moment while trying to rebuild and ensure we have a formidable side for the new season.”

Baxter was in charge of Chiefs from 2012 to 2015 and during that time the team won several trophies, including two league titles, in 2012/13 and 2014/15, the Nedbank Cup in 2012/13 and the MTN8 title during the 2014/15 season.

“It has been six years since Stuart left Chiefs after winning the league trophy in 2015, but he departed on good terms and remains a well-liked figure by many supporters, colleagues and some of the players he coached at the time," Motaung added.

"We believe he will be able to work within our current setup and will use the time to understand some of the players he’s not familiar with. We need the coach to have enough time and prepare adequately for the new season. We did not have a decent pre-season due to COVID-19 and other factors last season, so we hope to use the CAF Champions League journey as a part of our preparation while trying to do well in the competition. It won’t be easy, but we believe the team and the technical staff around him will help with the transition.”

Baxter will be assisted by Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard when when his paperwork has been finalised.

That same duo will also continue coaching the reserve side.

