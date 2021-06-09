Stage 2 load shedding to start today and run to Sunday night, says Eskom

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the utility said that the rolling power cuts were due to delays in returning generation units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 10am on Wednesday morning until Sunday night.

Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 10:00 this morning until 22:00 on Sunday

