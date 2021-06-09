Go

Stage 2 load shedding to start today and run to Sunday night, says Eskom

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the utility said that the rolling power cuts were due to delays in returning generation units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 10am on Wednesday morning until Sunday night.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the utility said that the rolling power cuts were due to delays in returning generation units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA