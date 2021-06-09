Some CT residents call for axed WC top cop Jeremy Vearey to be reinstated

The high-ranking police officer was recently dismissed after he was found guilty of misconduct and bringing the SAPS into disrepute.

CAPE TOWN - Some Cape Town residents have held a picket on Wednesday in support of axed head of detectives Jeremy Vearey.

It related to comments made in Facebook posts.

Community organisations, members of political parties, crime experts and the religious fraternity have marched to Parliament in support of the axed head of detectives.

They held placards that read #JusticeforJeremyVearey and #HandsOffOurGenerals.

They’ve also called on government to transform the police service and to put an end to corruption.

Michael Wheeder from St Goerge’s Cathedral said they wanted Vearey reinstated.

“Jeremy Vearey is only a symbol of how he’s being treated and that he is chosen for this career.”

Benson Ngqentsu from the South African Communist Party shared the same view: “Here in the Western Cape, there has been the destabilisation of police leadership.”

At the same time, communities are picketing outside their local police stations over the same thing.

