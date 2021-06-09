Santaco shocked by killing of five taxi operators in Ceres

Five men were gunned down on Tuesday morning at a taxi rank in Ceres. Three gunmen are still on the run following the attack.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said that it was stunned following a deadly shooting.

Taxi violence has reared its ugly head yet again in the Western Cape, this time in Ceres.

Five men were gunned down on Tuesday morning at a taxi rank. Three gunmen are still on the run following the attack. The police's provincial taxi task team is on the case investigating the motive. But usually, it’s competition over routes that fuels lingering tensions in the taxi industry.

"We as Santaco is dismayed and saddened by the killing of five operators in Ceres," the organisation’s Gershon Geyer said.

There seems to have been an escalation in taxi-related violence in the Cape this year.

In February, two taxi owners were gunned down in Nyanga.

Weeks later another owner was shot and killed in Uitsig while in April, a driver was shot dead in Khayelitsha.

