SA's COVID-19 vaccine jabs jump to 83k as 120 deaths, 4,209 infections recorded

JOHANNESBURG - The latest Health Department figures show that 83,485 people received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

It was a marked increase from the previous day's rollout of just 6,812 jabs.

These latest doses take the number of healthcare workers and people over 60 who've had a shot to 1,433,000.

There's also been a significant increase in the number of daily deaths and COVID-19 infections in the country. The Health Department recorded 120 fatalities over the past 24-hour reporting cycle. These take our known death toll to 57,183.

The country also racked up 4,209 infections, with the caseload since the start of the outbreak ballooning to 1,704,000.

So far, 1,587,000 people have recuperated, which works out to a recovery rate of 93%.

Government has been criticised over the slow and often inconsistent pace of South Africa's vaccine rollout programme, with warnings that it was likely to miss its own targets.

Officials said that South Africa has paid for doses to cover 40 million South Africans - or enough to reach herd immunity - but civil society groups and unions were calling for faster rollout.

