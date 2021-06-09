Queenstown couple that forced boy (12) to eat own faeces to apply for bail

Asanda Mkoko and Ayabulela Yolanda Buso appeared at the Queenstown Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, child abuse and assault.

CAPE TOWN - A couple who allegedly forced a 12-year-old boy to eat his own faeces will apply for bail next week Tuesday.

They were arrested on Monday.

It's understood the 12-year-old victim and a friend were playing in the Nkululekweni township in Komani on Saturday when he had to relieve himself.

The boy's believed to have done so at the gate of the accused's home.

The National Prosecuting Authority said while he was busy relieving himself, the couple approached him and hit him with a broom.

The boy apparently apologised but was told they would not accept his apology unless he ate his faeces.

The accused are believed to have forced him to eat it before they let him go.

The boy reported the matter to community members who in turn contacted police.

