Plans in place to vaccinate 42k teachers once J&J jab approved - WC Health Dept

Once more vaccines were supplied, health authorities aimed to process 120,000 vaccinations every week.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said that it planned to vaccinate more than 42,000 teachers swiftly once it got the FDA's green light to administer the Johnson & Johnson jab.

Over 200,000 vaccine shots have already been administered in the province and authorities are hoping to scale up even further.

While the COVID-19 caseload continued to climb across the nation, the Western Cape Health Department predicted that it would announce the establishment of a third wave before the end of this week.

Authorities were grappling with over 5,300 actives cases.

To help fight the rising rate of infection, Western Cape Health head, Dr Keith Cloete, said that they wanted to get to teachers as soon as possible.

"We have all plans in place in this province to be able to vaccinate teachers quickly, and we have the ability to vaccinate more than 42,000 teachers in this province."

With the Johnson & Johnson single-dose jab amplifying the rollout, the province will be able to go from administering 65,000 shots to 120,000 every week.

"We have the capacity to use whatever vaccines are allocated to us, and we have the capacity to do more if more vaccines became available to us."

