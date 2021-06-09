Nehawu to picket outside Ingonyama Trust offices over labour issues

Nehawu KwaZulu-Natal secretary Ayanda Zulu said that this action was the culmination of a long process with workers, raising concerns and demands as far back as 2018 with no results.

DURBAN - The National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) will be staging protests to highlight their labour gripes under the Ingonyama Trust Board.

The board is a public entity that's tasked with the administration of all land that belonged to the former KwaZulu government during apartheid. The late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini was the sole trustee of the Ingonyama Trust.

Nehawu KwaZulu-Natal secretary Ayanda Zulu said that lunch hour pickets had started at the Ingonyama Trust offices in Pietermaritzburg.

“We will be picketing for the entirety of this week after CCMA gave us a certificate to go on strike," Zulu said.

He said that this action was the culmination of a long process with workers, raising concerns and demands as far back as 2018 with no results.

“Workers here have not been getting salary increases for years, workers here are on contract even though they have served for years. Workers here are not eligible to get benefits like your medical aid scheme, your housing and also the trust itself as a workplace is not in compliance with COVID-19 regulations," Zulu added.

Ingonyama Trust chairperson Jerome Ngwenya has refused to respond to the issues Nehawu has raised, saying they were unsubstantiated.

