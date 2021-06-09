Mkhize made right decision by requesting special leave, says ANC's Duarte

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he was placing Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave over the multi-million rand communications tender awarded from his department to his close associates.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize made the right decision by requesting to be placed on special leave.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he was placing Mkhize on special leave.

Pressure had been mounting for the president to act or for the minister to step aside.

This also comes after Mkhize himself apologised during a media briefing in Kimberley over the multi-million rand communications tender awarded from his department to his close associates.

He also said that he understood the public outrage and that his family had agreed to return any funds linked to the Digital Vibes tender.

The ANC’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte: "He's made the right decision, I think he made the right decision for the department as well as for himself because it gives him an opportunity to be objective as the SIU does its investigation."

