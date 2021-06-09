Man accused of killing Precious Ramabulana pleads guilty to her 2019 murder

Precious Ramabulana was found dead inside her off-campus room with multiple stab wounds in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of killing Precious Ramabulana has pleaded guilty to murdering the Capricorn TVET college student.

Aubrey Manaka's trial started on Wednesday at the Limpopo High Court where he's facing charges of robbery, burglary and a separate charge of raping a minor in 2014.

The court has heard that Manaka intentionally killed Ramabulana in 2019 when he barged into her room with the intention to rape her.

