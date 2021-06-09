Go

Labour Court reserves judgment in Untu wage dispute with Prasa

The United National Transport Union (Untu) brought an urgent application to force the rail agency to adhere to a collective agreement and pay this year's 5% wage increase.

A view inside the Prasa repair depot on 28 May 2018, where trains are fixed, renovated and parts are shipped off for off-site repairs. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Labour Court in Johannesburg has reserved judgement in a Prasa-related wage dispute.

The United National Transport Union (Untu) brought an urgent application to force the rail agency to adhere to a collective agreement and pay this year's 5% wage increase.

Untu said that a wage increase of 5% was due on 1 April but Prasa failed to make the payments.

The union's Sonja Castens said that the agency did not provide any reasons why it could not do so.

“No employer should be allowed to just ignore an existing collective agreement because collective bargaining is one of the pillars of our Labour Relations Act,” she said.

This is the second time that Untu had approached the Labour Court.

In December, Untu brought an urgent application against the rail agency after it failed to pay the first year of the multi-term agreement that concluded in September.

