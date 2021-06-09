IEC gears up for the most complex elections in SA history

Chief electoral office Sy Mamabolo addressed the official launch of the 2021 local government elections mobilisation campaign on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The nation’s electoral commission is gearing up for what it has described as the most complex elections in South Africa’s history.

This year’s drive will be held under the tagline “every voice together.”

The 2021 local government elections will see 4,468 wards contested across the country, which is 67 more than in 2016.

Teams are planning for 500 more voting stations, meaning there’ll be more than 23,000 places for South Africans to cast their votes.

Mamabolo acknowledges the pandemic and the associated restrictions make this election incredibly complex.

But he’s confident they will deliver quality elections.

Two hundred political parties will contest the elections with 65,000 candidates contesting different wards.

