Hawks nab suspects for possession of R1.5m worth of abalone in Gqeberha

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have arrested six suspects for the possession of abalone worth R1.5 million in the Eastern Cape.

They were cornered in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

When officials pulled over the vehicle, they found 430 kilograms of abalone stashed inside.

They're due in court on Thursday, according to the Hawk’s Yolisa Mgolodela.

“The Gqeberha operations team pursued a suspicious VW Caddy from Humewood seaside. The team called for assistance of the SAPS Flying Squad to pull over the vehicle. The vehicle was said to have finally stopped at a traffic circle where the arrest of the six suspects was effected,” she said.

Experts are warning that illegal abalone harvesting has increased in recent years.

The nation loses hundreds of millions of rands every year as a result of poaching and trade in abalone.

