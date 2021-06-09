Govt still seeking info on Tembisa woman who reportedly gave birth to 10 babies

On Tuesday, the Pretoria News ran the story about a 37-year-old woman who apparently earned her place in the Guinness Book of Records after carrying and delivering 10 children.

JOHANNESBURG - The mystery continues to grow around the story of a Tembisa woman who was reported to have given birth to 10 babies.

But a day after the story set social media alight, government is calling on the public for more information.

It was a story for the ages published by the Pretoria News, complete with pictures of a heavily pregnant woman and detailed descriptions of the trials of her pregnancy.

The story went on to report that she had successfully carried and delivered 10 babies - seven boys and three girls. Within hours, South Africa was captivated. Social media was abuzz with memes, congratulations and offers of support from big name brands.

But authorities seemed to know nothing of the miracle birth - not the Gauteng Health Department nor Home Affairs.

There are no joyful official statements from private hospital groups, and no clamor of local officials, looking to be photographed with the miracle dectuplets and by 7pm on Tuesday night, government officials were still searching.

Director-General of government communications, Phumla Williams, issued a statement saying that they had not been able to verify the birth through eight day facilities and appealed to the public for any information.

