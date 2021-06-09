Gauteng activates 25 more vaccine sites as third wave gathers momentum

That brings to 129 the number of sites across the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has activated a further 25 sites as it ramps up its COVID-19 vaccination drive in the province.

Gauteng and the rest of the nation are chasing the clock as the third wave gathers momentum.

So far, the province has given around a quarter of a million citizens the first shot of vaccine.

Spokesperson for the MEC of Health in Gauteng Kwara Kekana said: “Since the launch of the vaccination programme, the province has vaccinated over a quarter of a million people. Over 184,000 people are over the age of 60 while 62,000 are healthcare workers. To date, over half a million people are registered on the electronic system.”

