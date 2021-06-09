After Enock Mpianzi's 2020 death, Parktown Boys High principal reinstated

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has voiced its ‘disappointment’ regarding ELRC's decision to reinstate Malcolm Williams and has indicated that it's studying the decision and seeking legal counsel on the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) has on Wednesday reinstated Malcolm Williams as principal of Parktown Boys’ High School in Johannesburg.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said it was disappointed regarding ELRC's decision to reinstate Williams and added that it was studying the decision and seeking legal counsel on the matter.

The GDE in December 2020 dismissed Williams for his role in the events that led to the unfortunate death of a Grade 8 learner, Enoch Mpianzi, in 2019 at a school outing that was not sanctioned by the department.

A week after the 13-year-old’s body had been found, it emerged that despite attempts by many of his classmates to tell facilitators and teachers that he was missing, they only started searching for Mpianzi the following day.

“We are not fully happy about the outcome of the case but also realise that this matter has been dragging for too long, negatively affecting all who are affected. In that light, we will look for advice from the experts to find a last resolution to the matter,” said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

In its arbitration award between the Gauteng Department of Education and Williams, the ELRC ordered that he be reinstated to his post on the same terms and conditions as before his December 2020 dismissal. He is expected to return to his official duties on 1 July 2021. The council further ordered that Williams be remunerated for the six months that he had not been working.

