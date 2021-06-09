EC police hunt suspects for rape of 2 elderly women that left 1 woman dead

The women, aged 75 and 91, were attacked at their home on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are searching for the suspects who raped two elderly women in Tsomo, killing one of them.

“The two elderly women were sleeping together when two unknown suspects entered their house through the window. The suspects demanded money and then started raping them. During that particular incident, one of the victims managed to escape for her life to a neighbour's homestead whilst leaving the other one inside the house," said the police's Tembinkosi Kinana.

When police arrived, they found the 91-year-old had died.

Two cases of rape and one of murder are now under investigation.

