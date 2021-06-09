Mkhize: My family agreed that all funds from Digital Vibes must be returned

As revelations around the Digital Vibes contract continued, including assertions that the company bought his son a bakkie, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that he spoke to his family about it and they were in agreement that these funds need to be returned.

CAPE TOWN - Embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that he understood the public's outrage and anger over the Digital Vibes debacle.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday placed Mkhize on special leave to allow him time to deal with the investigation into the contentious contract.

Mkhize was on an oversight visit to Kimberley in the Northern Cape yesterday when news of the president's decision broke.

The Health minister said that he was well aware that the public was disappointed.

“The negative discourse has not only had an impact on me, but it is also an impact on my family, but most of all, also it has tainted the teamwork of our government that is led by President Ramaphosa, in our continued efforts to fight COVID-19,” said Mkhize.

As revelations around the Digital Vibes contract continued, including assertions that the company bought his son a bakkie, he said that he spoke to his family about it and they were in agreement that these funds need to be returned.

“The kind of relationship that was involved was inappropriate, and then of course at the end of it, all those funds need to be returned. The issue was that it was based on a personal relationship as adults and as we have children at this age, they proceeed to have relationships which we were not necessarily aware as to what extent they go,” the minister said.

His enforced special leave means a caretaker minister at a time when the third wave of COVID infections is gathering force and the vaccine program stutters forward. Stepping up to the plate in Mkhize's absence is Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

