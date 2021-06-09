Digital Vibes scandal a blow for Mkhize's ambitions and the ANC, say insiders

President Cyril Ramaphosa put Zweli Mkhize on special leave on Tuesday following damning allegations of corruption over the awarding of the contract.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has sought to pour cold water over claims that politics was involved in the Digital Vibes investigation but insiders said that the scandal was a blow both to his own personal ambitions and to his party.

President Cyril Ramaphosa put Mkhize on special leave on Tuesday following damning allegations of corruption over the awarding of the contract.

The business was worth R150 million and it went to close associates of Mkhize.

At the time, he said he took full responsibility and apologised unreservedly as outrage mounted.

There are those who've punted Mkhize as a potential candidate for African National Congress (ANC) deputy president.

Now, with 18 months to go until the ANC’s elective conference, some members were already grappling with the implications of this scandal.

And while there have been reports of a man ready to call it quits, some said that Mkhize has been treading very carefully, trying not to further dent his image or completely destroy his own potential to be elected into more senior roles.

He is said to have returned to his home province this past weekend, ostensibly to drum up support there.

And many in KwaZulu-Natal have described this week as nothing more than a blow, saying that the ANC in the province saw a return to the party’s top 6 through Mkhize.

Members also expected Mkhize to unite the many regions across the province.

Meanwhile, the ANC’s national working committee has rubbished claims that law enforcement agencies were being used in political battles.

