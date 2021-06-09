Case involving 6 men accused of vigilantism in Zandspruit postponed

The six accused Tebogo Mabula, Mziwamangware Witbooi, Njabulo Zwane, Phakiswa Tsengiwe, Maxwell Mpofu, and Klaas Masemola appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping.

JOHANNESBURG - The case involving six men accused of carrying out a violent vigilante attack in Zandspruit has been postponed to 23 June for a bail application.

The six accused Tebogo Mabula, Mziwamangware Witbooi, Njabulo Zwane, Phakiswa Tsengiwe, Maxwell Mpofu, and Klaas Masemola appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping.

Last month, a group of nine young men accused of terrorising the community were allegedly taken by the accused to a local sports ground and beaten up by an angry mob.

The young men were doused with petrol and set alight.

Four died on the scene and another four died later in hospital.

WATCH: Zandspruit mob attack case postponed

Download the Eyewitness Newsapp to your iOS or Android device.