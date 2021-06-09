Casac & Corruption Watch support Parly probe into Mkhwebane

Lawyers for the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution and Corruption Watch have opposed Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application to have Parliament’s impeachment rules declared unconstitutional.

CAPE TOWN - Civil society organisations have on Wednesday made in support of a parliamentary inquiry into the Public Protector.

The organisations have joined proceedings as “friends of the court”.

The Casac and Corruption Watch said South Africa was on par with international standards when it came to removing a chapter nine head or a person in a similar position.

Their counsel's Advocate Michelle le Roux has told the court the process was to ensure an impeccable person was appointed Public Protector or an ombud.

“And that’s because, if there is any doubt or cloud over that individual that occupies the Office of the Public Protector, we can see that not only will it undermine public trust and confidence in the office, but it may lead to the public officials that she is required to hold accountable disregarding the office.”

Advocate Hangwi Matlhape representing Mkhwebane said the input from the organisations, as friends of the court, added no value to the proceedings.

“They simply add no real value on the issues that have increased here.”

