ANC: NYTT cannot be left out of conference preparations because of age issue

This as some members object to their inclusion and participation in the recently formed youth task team.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said additional members of its National Youth Task Team (NYTT) could not be left out of conference preparatory processes even if they were over the ages of 35.

This as some members object to their inclusion and participation in the recently formed task team.

At least two complaints have been filed against the ANCYL, with one headed to the courts in August.

The pair have raised concerns over the provincial representatives being over the ages of 35 – which is the cut off to join the league as per its constitution.

But ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said they were needed to assist the interim body to rebuild the organisation.

As ANC Youth League member Xolani Matinisa prepares to take the league to court, its mother body said this was part of a battle to rally support ahead of the much-anticipated elective conference.

Duarte said a national conference being put on by an interim committee needed an already existing infrastructure to see it through.

“National conferences do not arise out of thin air.”

In this case, some provinces, regions and branches are still intact, and the ANC wants them involved in processes towards the league’s 26th conference.

But the party will have to defend this position along with how the ages of those who form the NYTT were checked when taken to court over the task team in August.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.