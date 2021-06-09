2 suspects arrested for rape of 2 elderly women, murder of 1 of the women in EC

The 75-and 91-year-old were attacked at their home in Tsomo on Sunday night. The assailants robbed and raped the pair. The 91-year-old woman was murdered.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have made a breakthrough in the investigation into an attack involving two elderly women.

The 75-and 91-year-old were attacked at their home in Tsomo on Sunday night.

The assailants robbed and raped the pair.

The 91-year-old woman was murdered.

The two suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon in a neighbouring village.

Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana: "The two male suspects were arrested on Tuesday afternoon at one of the local villages. As the police, we are still investigating the motive for this particular incident. The arrested suspects will be brought to court in Tsomo on Thursday. They remain in custody at the moment."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.