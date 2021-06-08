Go

Weather Watch: Clear skies headed for Gauteng & KZN on Wednesday

George in the Western Cape will see temperatures sitting over 30°C.

Picture: Unsplash.
JOHANNESBURG – As we move into the mid-week, most parts of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fairly warm and clear skies.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
Durban can expect temperatures to peak to a warm 25°C while Richard’s Bay and Ulundi will experience temperatures peaking at 26°C.

GAUTENG:
Chilly conditions for Gauteng on Wednesday with Johannesburg’s temperatures dropping to an overnight low of 3°C and peaking at 19°C and Pretoria’s temperatures peaking at 22°C.

WESTERN CAPE:
A partly sunny and partly cloudy Cape Town can expect temperatures to peak at 20°C while George will see a scorching 33°C.

