Weather Watch: Clear skies headed for Gauteng & KZN on Wednesday

JOHANNESBURG – As we move into the mid-week, most parts of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fairly warm and clear skies.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Durban can expect temperatures to peak to a warm 25°C while Richard’s Bay and Ulundi will experience temperatures peaking at 26°C.

GAUTENG:

Chilly conditions for Gauteng on Wednesday with Johannesburg’s temperatures dropping to an overnight low of 3°C and peaking at 19°C and Pretoria’s temperatures peaking at 22°C.

WESTERN CAPE:

A partly sunny and partly cloudy Cape Town can expect temperatures to peak at 20°C while George will see a scorching 33°C.

