Weather Watch: Clear skies headed for Gauteng & KZN on Wednesday
George in the Western Cape will see temperatures sitting over 30°C.
JOHANNESBURG – As we move into the mid-week, most parts of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fairly warm and clear skies.
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Durban can expect temperatures to peak to a warm 25°C while Richard’s Bay and Ulundi will experience temperatures peaking at 26°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 9.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/w8LoLN0uPASA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 8, 2021
GAUTENG:
Chilly conditions for Gauteng on Wednesday with Johannesburg’s temperatures dropping to an overnight low of 3°C and peaking at 19°C and Pretoria’s temperatures peaking at 22°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 9.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/Mgll0hVJjBSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 8, 2021
WESTERN CAPE:
A partly sunny and partly cloudy Cape Town can expect temperatures to peak at 20°C while George will see a scorching 33°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 9.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/ttQIleTfkHSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 8, 2021
