WC health dept aims to vaccinate 120k residents every week as supply increases

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Health on Tuesday said it would be able to vaccinate 120,000 residents every week.

That's provided it gets sufficient supply and it's allowed to use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Vaccines have been administered to more than 200,000 residents.

Western Cape head of health Dr Keith Cloete said they were only able to administer between 60,000 and 65,000 vaccines this week because of the quantity of Pfizer doses at hand.

Officials are still waiting on US regulator, the FDA, to clarify an issue with some batches of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before it can be used.

“If the J&J vaccine becomes available, we have the ability to go to 120,000 vaccines a week and to maintain this, provided that we have sufficient supplies to be able to do so.”

The province is currently dealing with 5,000 active cases, along with 400 new infections and 50 hospital admissions a day.

“The deaths are about six a day. Our private sector hospitals are starting to increase faster than our public sector hospitals, so we are very much closing in and entering an established third wave. We will be making an announcement later this week.”

