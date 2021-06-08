WC aiming to vaccinate 70,000 people this week

Since the mass vaccination drive got under way, more than 110,000 people who were 60 years and older in the province had been inoculated.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has set itself the target of administering at least 70,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots this week.

Since the second phase of the vaccination plan kicked off just over four weeks ago, the provincial government's been steadily stepping up inoculations.

“This week we were hoping to do 120,000 vaccinations, but unfortunately we are held captive by the supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. We are waiting for the go-ahead for a factory in the USA by the FDA. Once that go-ahead is given, then the release of the vaccines in our facility here in Gqebera can actually be released," Premier Alan Winde said.

He said that he hoped to scale up the vaccination drive to 120,000 jabs a week once supplies were ramped up. But a global hold on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has slowed down the pace.

Since the mass vaccination drive got under way, more than 110,000 people who were 60 years and older in the province had been inoculated.

