WATCH LIVE: Jessie Duarte gives update after NWC meeting

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy secretary general of the African National Congress Jessie Duarte is briefing the media on Tuesday following the national working committee's regular session.

Eyewitness News earlier reported that the general view expressed at the ANC’s NNWC meeting was that President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to deal with embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize himself.

At the centre of the debacle is a R150 million irregular tender that Mkhize's department awarded to Digital Vibes, a company linked to some of his close associates.

Duarte is shedding more light on what transpired at the NWC meeting.

