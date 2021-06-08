TB Joshua building collapse: Wife of victim expects R10m in civil claim

The families of those who lost relatives during a 2014 building collapse at TB Joshua's church still want answers and justice.

CAPE TOWN - Seven years later and the families of those who lost relatives during a building collapse at TB Joshua's church still want answers and justice.

The Nigerian televangelist died on Saturday at the age of 57. He founded the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), which made headlines in 2014 after a massive structural collapse in Lagos killed over 100 congregants, including more than 80 South Africans. Many of these families said they still haven't been able to find the much-needed closure.

A woman based in Gqebera, who wished to remain anonymous, lost her husband in the tragedy. They had been together for 31 years, she said. As a result, she and some of her children were still on anti-anxiety and antidepressant medication. Now, news of TB Joshua’s death on Saturday has come as another shock.

"I wanted him to answer. I needed a status quo. I needed the closure. I thought that they would do a trust fund for us, and all the promises that our kids would be taken to school... those things never happened," she said.

She and other affected families have turned to the courts to file a civil claim.

The matter has faced several delays over the past three years and they wanted finality.

"Looking at what my husband was doing, if you calculate seven years now, I'm not expecting anything less than R10 million," said the widow.

