Springbok pair suffer burns in fire pit accident ahead of Lions tour

DUBLIN - South Africa's Damian de Allende and RG Snyman have suffered burns in a fire pit accident just a month before the British and Irish Lions tour.

The Rugby World Cup-winning pair, who were named in the Springboks' squad to face Warren Gatland's Lions, were injured along with Munster team-mates CJ Stander and Mike Haley.

"Mike Haley, CJ Stander, Damian de Allende and RG Snyman required treatment for superficial burns following a fire pit accident at the weekend," Irish provincial side Munster said in a statement on Monday.

"It is expected that Haley and Stander, who sustained burns to their hands, may return to training this week with availability for Friday night’s game (against Zebre) reviewed as the week progresses.

"De Allende and Snyman, who sustained more substantial burns to legs, hands and face, will not take part in their respective training and rehabilitation programmes and will meet a specialist again later in the week."

Munster coach Johann van Graan said: "We are hugely relieved that the lads are all OK.

"The players have all been treated and are being well looked after, with Damian and RG meeting the specialist again later this week to review next steps of their recovery."

De Allende, who started the 2019 World Cup final victory over England, and Snyman, who came off the bench, have just over a month to recover ahead of the Lions series.

The Lions play three Tests in South Africa - in Cape Town on 24 July and then in Johannesburg on 31 July and 7 August.

