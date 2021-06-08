SIU freezes accounts of 7 more companies over R431m GP schools sanitising tender

This is in addition to the R40.7 million preservation order granted last month, which saw the accounts of 14 companies frozen.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) announced on Tuesday that it had been granted another preservation order to freeze the bank accounts and assets of seven more companies contracted to sanitise and disinfect empty schools in Gauteng.

An investigation by Daily Maverick brought to light a report by the department revealing that more than R430 million was spent on decontaminating schools between June and August last year.

According to Daily Maverick, the money was used to procure the cleaning services of companies - some who are not even in the business of disinfecting - to disinfect, decontaminate and deep clean schools across the province.

It was further revealed last month that some of the beneficiaries who were appointed supplied their company names to officials from the provincial education department through WhatsApp.

Now, the accounts of the seven additional companies, with a total sum of R22.4 million will be scrutinised.

The SIU has been granted an order to freeze bank accounts of 7 more companies with the sum of R22.4 million. The companies, together with over 200 others, were irregularly appointed by Gauteng Education to sanitize schools for a whopping R431 million. pic.twitter.com/bVgpUWkb1o Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) June 8, 2021

The names of the seven companies are:

Chachulani Group Investment Holdings,



Muta Investment Holdings,



Netvision Energy Savers,



Psychin Consulting,



Home Ground Trading 1105,



Mpale Investments Holdings,



and Naledzi Investment Trust



"The companies began dissipating the funds received from the Gauteng Department of Education, upon receipt. Traces of the funds show that the companies made large payments to unidentified recipients who have, in turn, disposed of them," the SIU said.

"Some of the funds went towards travel and accommodation, and towards loan repayments. It appears that the companies have been disposing of the funds with the intention of frustrating any claim that the SIU may have to those funds."

