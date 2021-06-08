Samwu suspends strike action in George

Samwu and IMATU are demanding compensation for between 700 and 800 workers, who reported for duty during the COVID-19 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has on Tuesday suspended strike action in George, in the Western Cape.

Workers embarked on an unsanctioned strike on Friday and on Monday.

Samwu and the Independent Municipal & Allied Trade Union (IMATU) are demanding compensation for between 700 and 800 workers, who reported for duty during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The George Municipality said it could afford what it called danger pay. It said the unions were demanding R20,000 for a period of nine months.

However, Samwu’s Mfundo Mthamo said they were not requesting that much, and compensation should not be termed 'danger pay'.

“What we are saying is give these people R20,000 once-off.”

He added the municipality had even submitted an alternative offer last week.

The union said workers were gearing up to resume strike action soon.

