Saftu criticises slow pace of SA's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The Health Department's latest data shows that just 6,812 people were vaccinated over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has hit out over the slow pace of South Africa's vaccination programme.

These COVID-19 jabs take the number of healthcare workers and people over 60 who've now had at least one dose to just over 1,350,000.

The country is spiralling towards a national third wave of coronavirus infections with four provinces already gripped by the surge.

Saftu pointed out that the problem posed by the need to administer two doses of the Pfizer jab was compounded by the appallingly slow pace of the vaccination roll-out.

“Our sober analysis of how the rollout is progressing confirms that we have not made the progress required, especially given developments since two weeks ago,” according to spokesperson Trevor Shaku.

