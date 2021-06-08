SA economy grew by 1.1% in Q1 of 2021 - Stats SA

Stats SA said that the finance, mining and trade sectors were the main drivers on the production side of the economy, while household spending and changes in inventories helped spur growth on the demand side.

CAPE TOWN - The South African economy is showing signs of positive growth.

Stats SA said that the economy grew by 1.1% in the first quarter of this year, between January and March.

This translates into an annualised growth rate of 4.6%.

Stats SA said that the finance, mining and trade sectors were the main drivers on the production side of the economy, while household spending and changes in inventories helped spur growth on the demand side.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.