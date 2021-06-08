Missing bundles of joy: Govt can't find woman who gave birth to 10 babies

IOL reported on an exclusive story earlier on Tuesday, saying Gosiame Thamara Sithole from Tembisa gave birth to 10 children at an unnamed Pretoria hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Government on Tuesday said they were unable to verify if a Gauteng couple indeed had 10 children as was reported.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams asked the public and tagged IOL in a tweet, asking for more information.

"We need to verify this story and provide assistance where needed."

Sithole is said to have broken the Guinness World Record held by Malian Halima Cissé who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month. The Guinness World Record does not have this birth recorded on its site as yet.

Thamara's husband Teboho Tsotetsi was quoted saying: “It’s seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much. Let’s talk again in the morning please,”.

According to IOL, when they had an interview last month with the couple, they were asked to delay the publication of the pregnancy at the request of the happy parents for safety and cultural reasons, Sithole is quoted as having said she was shocked and fascinated by the pregnancy.

The story left the nation shocked and excited about a #NationalBabyshower that many started to contribute towards for the family.

Eyewitness News tried to contact Piet Rampedi, author of the story and editor of IOL publication Pretoria News but was unable to reach him.

We have spent a better part of today tracing the story of @IOL of a woman having given birth to 10 babies! @IOL can you please help the public where this birth happened! phumla williams (@mirriamp) June 8, 2021

Its time to play our part and give a helping hand. Join us, and tag brands that can contribute to the #NationalBabyShower. We nominate @Clicks_SA Guinness World Record https://t.co/pqYEZgiINF Lucky Star (@LuckyStarSA) June 8, 2021

In another twist (typical South African way) the government has no record of the 10 babies that were supposedly born in Tembisa hospital.#NationalBabyShower pic.twitter.com/mZZVTYIrM7 Ms _Gupta (@African_Spring) June 8, 2021

