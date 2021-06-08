'Larger than life': Colleagues, politicians praise Shaleen Surtie-Richards

President Cyril Ramaphosa and MPs on the portfolio committee for arts and culture have paid tribute to actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards following her passing on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa and MPs on the portfolio committee for arts and culture have paid tribute to actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

She died in Cape Town on Monday at the age of 66.

In a statement issued on Monday night, the president extended his condolences to her family.

Surtie-Richards made a name for herself on television, the big screen and on stage in a career spanning decades.

The president lauded her versatility, humility and artistic skill, as well as the contribution she made in depicting the evils of the nation's past.

MPs on Parliament's portfolio committee called her a queen of the stage, saying that her passing came at the wrong time.

Yesterday saw an outpouring of grief and tributes from friends and colleagues too.

Actor Annie Malan first got to know her on the set of Fiela se Kind.

“I don't think there's one person in this country who's got one bad thing to say about Shaleen. She was just one of those beautiful massive human beings. She deserves a monument. She was larger than life to all of us,” she said.

Hannes van Wyk worked with her on Egoli. He said that he'd remember her talent and her big personality.

“First of all, she was so professional. I mean really, she was a great actress and always, I mean she delivered every scene, but most of all I think is the fun we had,” Van Wyk said.

