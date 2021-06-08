Health Dept, Sahpra, teachers wait for FDA decision on J&J vaccine

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to give an update on manufacturing conditions at a US factory that had to stop the release of vast batches of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

JOHANNESBURG - The country’s teachers are watching the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) closely this week as it pondered whether to approve and release millions of doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The regulator is expected to give an update on manufacturing conditions at a US factory that had to stop the release of vast batches of the vaccine.

There are suspicions it had been contaminated by the AstraZeneca shot.

Among those vials are 480,000 shots that had been earmarked for South Africa's educators.

But the clock is ticking as the doses will expire later this month.

"We've done the planning, and now we sit, and we'll either not be able to operationalise the plan at all, or we will have to operationalise it four or five days faster than we originally hoped we'd be able to," said the Health Department's Dr Nicholas Crisp.

Crisp said that they had planned extensively to roll out the vaccine quickly and he was sure that they would be able to administer all of them if they arrived on time.

"It’s definitely possible. The provinces have been able to scale up for a long time now and they've been really, all of them very unhappy at the vaccine-constrained environment. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is something they are familiar with and would have been able to scale up very fast. So, I'm not concerned that they would not be able to do this," he said.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) also said that it was awaiting feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the safety of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said that Gqeberha's Aspen Pharmacare used the drug substance produced at this plant to complete the manufacturing process before the J&J vaccine was ready for use.

"The drug substances is prepared and the role that Aspen played was what we call fill and finish. The substance that Aspen was utilising for the fill and finish comes from this side in Emergent."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.