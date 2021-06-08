Eskom to switch off your electricity from 5 pm to 10 pm tonight

Earlier, the utility said it had hoped not to, but rolling blackouts will resume nationwide within the hour.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed it's implementing stage two load shedding from 5 pm until 10 pm on Tuesday.

Earlier, the utility said it had hoped not to, but rolling blackouts would resume nationwide from this afternoon.

It said it would be cutting off the lights due to delays in returning generating units at the Kusile and Majuba power stations.

The utility’s spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said: “These constraints have also been exacerbated by the high winter demand brought about by the cold temperatures.”

