Elderly woman found dead, another escapes after rape ordeal during robbery

CAPE TOWN - Two elderly women have been raped in Tsomo, and one of them was murdered.

The incident happened in the Sigubudwini Administrative Area on Sunday. Arrests have yet to be made.

The women aged 75 and 91 were sleeping when two suspects broke into their home using a window and demanded money, before sexually assaulting the pair.

"One of the victims managed to escape with her life to a neighbour's homestead while leaving the other one inside the house. Our police officers were called to the crime scene and on arrival, they found the 91-year-old outside the house already deceased. Two cases of rape and one of murder have been registered," said the police's Tembinkosi Kinana.

