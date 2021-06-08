EC mom accused of selling daughter, niece for sex to support her drug habit

CAPE TOWN - A mother has been accused of prostituting her mentally challenged daughter and another teenage girl to fund her drug and alcohol habits.

The woman and two men who allegedly paid for sex for the girls appeared in the Keiskammahoek Magistrates Court on Monday.

They were arrested two weeks ago. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Anelisa Ngcakani said that the three accused will apply for bail at the next court appearance.

“The bail application of a 42-year-old mother who is accused of selling her 13-year-old daughter and her boyfriend's 16-year-old niece for sex, in exchange for money was postponed by the Keiskammahoek Magistrates Court to Friday, the 11th of June."

The events are alleged to have taken place between February 2019 and March this year.

“The mother has been charged with sexual exploitation. While her two co-accused, aged 34 and 36 years, have been charged with sexual exploitation and rape," Ngcakani added.

The girls are being housed at a place of safety.

