Dube protest sees roads blocked with rocks, burning tyres

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is monitoring the scene at Mahlefele Road and Mncube Drive.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Dube in Soweto are protesting on Tuesday morning, barricading the roads with rocks and burning tyres.

It was not yet clear what sparked the demonstrations or what the community was demanding.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar: "Traffic is being diverted away from the protest area by officers at Mahlefele Road and Mncube Drive. Motorists should use alternative routes."

