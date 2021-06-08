FW de Klerk's condition not deteriorating, says foundation

The FW de Klerk Foundation has hit back at reports saying that the former statesman's health had deteriorated rapidly and said that he had not been admitted to hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Former apartheid-era President FW de Klerk remains active and is hoping to take a holiday in Greece, with his wife Elita, soon.

That’s according to the FW de Klerk Foundation. The foundation has hit back at reports saying that De Klerk’s health had deteriorated rapidly and said that he had not been admitted to hospital.

Dave Steward, who is the chairperson of the FW de Klerk Foundation and a close associate of the former president, said: “There have been extensive media reports that Mr De Klerk’s health is rapidly deteriorating, this is not so.”

De Klerk announced that he had been diagnosed with mesothelioma, a cancer that attacked the lining of the lungs, on his 85th birthday in March.

"He is now considering the continuation of the course of immunotherapy that he has been following for the past two months," he added.

Steward said that De Klerk attended a meeting of the foundation’s board on Monday and came to his office three or four times a week.

“He and his wife Elita hope to travel to Greece for a holiday as soon as COVID regulations permit,” he said.

