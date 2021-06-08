CPUT now the first tertiary institution to vaccinate staff, students

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the facility's Bellville campus.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has become the country's first tertiary institution to open a vaccination centre for staff and students.

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the facility's Bellville campus.

CPUT staff who are also healthcare workers will administer the shots.

Spokesperson Lauren Kansley on Tuesday said the vaccination centre had been accredited by the Western Cape Department of Health.

“The centre will cater exclusively to the needs of our community of 40,000 staff and students and is able to vaccinate roughly 500 people per day.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.