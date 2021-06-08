Collision between minibus taxi and truck in Melkbosstrand claims 7 lives

The cause of the tragedy that happened on Tuesday morning was unclear.

CAPE TOWN - Seven people have been killed in a crash involving a minibus taxi and a truck in the Melkbosstrand area in Cape Town.

Cape Town traffic service's Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “A further eight people sustained slight to serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals. Roads remain closed as the accident is being investigated by the South African Police Services.”

