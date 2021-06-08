Claims that FW De Klerk’s health has worsened not true - foundation

When he turned 85 in March, De Klerk announced he would be undergoing treatment for mesothelioma, a cancer affecting the lining of the lungs.

CAPE TOWN - The FW de Klerk Foundation has hit back at reports that the former apartheid president’s health has taken a turn for the worse.

When he turned 85 in March, De Klerk announced he would be undergoing treatment for mesothelioma, a cancer affecting the lining of the lungs.

There were reports earlier on Tuesday that De Klerk had been hospitalised, but the foundation said this was not true.

The foundation’s Dave Steward said there was no drastic change to De Klerk’s health: “There has been no discernible deterioration in his health since he was diagnosed in March with mesothelioma, a cancer that affects the lining of the lungs. He is now considering the continuation of the course of immunotherapy for the past two months.”

Steward said De Klerk remained active: “Mr De Klerk attended a meeting of the FW De Klerk Foundation board on Monday and comes into his office three or four times a week. He and his wife, Elita, hope to travel to Greece for a holiday as soon as COVID regulations permit.”

