At least 5 people killed in Ceres shooting incident

Police said that they were searching for three suspects.

CAPE TOWN - There's been a shooting in the Ceres area in which several people have been killed.

Details are sketchy but the Western Cape Transport Department has confirmed the incident.

It's understood that at least five people have died and that the attack could be taxi-related.

Police said that they were searching for three suspects.

#sapsWC Western Cape detectives probe murders as five killed in shooting at taxi rank in Ceres. Indications are that the shooting incident is taxi conflict related. #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/F9us8Z8xg5 pic.twitter.com/E7WqPjTLGr SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 8, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.