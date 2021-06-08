Go

At least 5 people killed in Ceres shooting incident

Police said that they were searching for three suspects.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There's been a shooting in the Ceres area in which several people have been killed.

Details are sketchy but the Western Cape Transport Department has confirmed the incident.

It's understood that at least five people have died and that the attack could be taxi-related.

