ANC NWC appoints preparatory committee, while MKMVA left in the dark

Eyewitness News understands former generals have been roped in to help two warring factions of the ANC’s former combatants to hold a united conference in the coming months.

JOHANNESBURG - While the MKMVA said it remained in the dark, the ANC’s national working committee has on Tuesday gone ahead and appointed a preparatory committee to take it to its elective conference.

The NWC held its meeting on Monday where it moved forward with its plans to stabilise and unite members of its former liberation army.

The MKMVA - which is spearheaded by Kebby Maphatsoe - has been claiming there is a bid to disband the association, while the MK Council - which previously walked away from attempts to hold a conference - has largely welcomed the intervention.

Maphatsoe, who rang a bell insisting there were attempts to dissolve his association, now said he believed that was not the case.

He has told Eyewitness News while he didn't know how the issue of the MKMVA versus MK Council was concluded at Monday’s meeting; he believes names have been set aside for a committee to take the two forward.

“We are still saying let us not lose focus; let’s try again and just get an understanding.”

Some of the names proposed to lead the committee, which will include two members from both groupings, are newly retired SANDF chief Solly Shoke, Timothy Ngwenya, Keith Mokoape and Jackie Sedibe.

Shoke is punted as the leader of the project, however, he told Eyewitness News that his name was just being thrown around and nothing had been cast in stone yet.

