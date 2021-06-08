6,812 people vaccinated in SA over last 24 hours; COVID-19 death toll passes 57k

Only about 1.5% of the population's people have received a vaccine so far.

JOHANNESBURG - Just 6,812 people were vaccinated in South Africa over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

These COVID-19 jabs take the number of healthcare workers and people 60 years and older who've now had at least one dose to just 1,350,000.

The country is spiraling towards a national third wave of infections, with four provinces already gripped by the surge.

It has cast more attention on South Africa's lagging vaccine rollout.

Meanwhile, South Africa has breached the grim milestone of 57,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

The Health Department confirmed overnight that 89 more people died after contracting the virus, with the country's known tally now at 57,063.

The country also racked up 3,285 infections over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, taking the caseload since the start of the pandemic to just under 1.7 million. So far, 1,581,000 people have recuperated, which works out to a recovery rate of 93%.

The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 699 849 with 3 285 new cases reported. Today, In the last 24 hours, 89 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 57 063. Our recoveries now stand at 1 581 540, representing a recovery rate of 93,0% pic.twitter.com/oNOza7ubzS Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 7, 2021

