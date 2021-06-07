Weather Watch: Warm, clear skies for WC & KZN on Tuesday
Your Tuesday Eyewitness News Weather Watch.
JOHANNESBURG – Durban is expected to peak at 25°C on Tuesday.
WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town’s temperatures are expected to peak at 22°C while Vredendal will peak at 27°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 8.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/sjBfubtCQpSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 7, 2021
GAUTENG:
Cool weather can be expected for most parts of the province with Johannesburg’s temperatures expected to peak at 20°C while Pretoria will peak slightly higher at 21°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 8.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/hBsT3lZMAfSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 7, 2021
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Durban can expect temperatures to reach highs of 25°C while Richard’s Bay and Ulundi can expect temperatures to peak at 26°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 8.6.2021 pic.twitter.com/4gYnhPHmVuSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 7, 2021
