Top SA wines for sale at online auction after COVID booze sales ban hits exports

CAPE TOWN - Some of South Africa's finest, award-winning wines will be up for grabs in a rare and unprecedented online auction next week.

There are about 12,000 cases of wine from estates including Du Toitskloof Wines and Elgin Vintners that were traditionally reserved for the export market.

Alcohol restrictions during the COVID-19 hard lockdown brought the industry to its knees.

Franschoek resident and ClareMart Auction Group's Rob Stefanutto said that he decided to jump in and help after speaking to a friend directly affected by the liquor ban.

“One month I was sitting with a friend of mine, Gerrard, and he said to me, you know, we're busy harvesting the champagne grape, but we don't know where we're going to put it because there's so much wine sitting in the warehouses, basically even the tanks are full because during the liquor ban, which was essential, we've lost some of our export markets, the smaller estates relay on seller door sales," he said.

Stefanutto said that he found that estates were extremely excited to have an alternative platform to present their products on.

“We actually realised that the value of this is that we're actually helping people and there has to be in these times after COVID, business-to-business solutions to get our economy going again. We've all suffered through it, and someone like the wine estates have suffered more than most,” said Stefanutto.

The three-day auction starts next Tuesday, and online registration is now open.

